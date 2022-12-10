Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Raises Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Price Target to $450.00

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $434.00 to $450.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on LULU. StockNews.com began coverage on Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $435.00 to $446.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Lululemon Athletica from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their price target for the company from $320.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Cowen upped their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $535.00 to $542.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $464.00 to $413.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $414.96.

Shares of LULU opened at $326.39 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.62 billion, a PE ratio of 38.22, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $332.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $312.89. Lululemon Athletica has a fifty-two week low of $251.51 and a fifty-two week high of $421.39.

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The apparel retailer reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 40.95% and a net margin of 15.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.62 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica will post 9.89 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Kathryn Henry sold 189 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.80, for a total transaction of $66,490.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,443,083.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LULU. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 440.9% during the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 119 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Core Alternative Capital increased its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 95.5% during the second quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 129 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. 81.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

