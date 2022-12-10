DLocal Limited (NASDAQ:DLO) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

DLocal Limited (NASDAQ:DLO – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seven analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $31.57.

DLO has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on DLocal from $43.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group cut shares of DLocal from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of DLocal from $28.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 29th.

Get DLocal alerts:

Institutional Trading of DLocal

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of DLocal in the third quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in shares of DLocal during the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new stake in shares of DLocal during the 3rd quarter worth $1,010,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in shares of DLocal in the third quarter worth $1,156,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of DLocal by 12.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 101,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,088,000 after purchasing an additional 11,044 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.89% of the company’s stock.

DLocal Stock Performance

DLocal Company Profile

DLO opened at $13.03 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. DLocal has a 12-month low of $9.03 and a 12-month high of $37.30. The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.39 and a 200-day moving average of $23.84. The stock has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.19 and a beta of 1.09.

(Get Rating)

DLocal Limited operates a payments platform in the United States, Europe, China, and internationally. Its payments platform enables merchants to get paid and to make payments online. The company serves commerce, streaming, ride-hailing, financial services, advertising, software as a service, travel, e-learning, on-demand delivery, gaming, and crypto industries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for DLocal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DLocal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.