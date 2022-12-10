Dodge & Cox Sells 384,729 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Dodge & Cox cut its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,730,543 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 384,729 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises approximately 1.7% of Dodge & Cox’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Dodge & Cox’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $2,499,095,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 1,316.7% in the 1st quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. now owns 85 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Newfound Research LLC raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 296 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Darrow Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 2nd quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 2nd quarter valued at about $104,000. 69.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.25, for a total transaction of $1,331,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 109,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,244,101.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 24,144 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.27, for a total transaction of $6,139,094.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 150,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,152,450.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.25, for a total transaction of $1,331,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 109,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,244,101.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $245.42 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.83 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.45, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $239.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $254.64. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $213.43 and a one year high of $344.30.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $50.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.70 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 34.37% and a return on equity of 42.10%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.27 EPS. Research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 9.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 15th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 29.31%.

MSFT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $315.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $305.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $320.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. UBS Group set a $300.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Fundamental Research decreased their price target on shares of Microsoft to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $300.64.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

