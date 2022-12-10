Dorchester Minerals, L.P. (NASDAQ:DMLP) Insider Purchases $571,800.00 in Stock

Dorchester Minerals, L.P. (NASDAQ:DMLP – Get Rating) insider Minerals Operating Dorchester purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.59 per share, with a total value of $571,800.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 28,967 shares in the company, valued at $828,166.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Dorchester Minerals Trading Down 2.2 %

NASDAQ:DMLP opened at $27.49 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.79 and its 200-day moving average is $28.08. Dorchester Minerals, L.P. has a 1-year low of $17.95 and a 1-year high of $32.61.

Dorchester Minerals Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st were issued a $1.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 28th. This is a boost from Dorchester Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. This represents a $4.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 16.52%. Dorchester Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 137.58%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Howard Financial Services LTD. lifted its stake in Dorchester Minerals by 1.4% in the second quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 34,077 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $813,000 after buying an additional 458 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Dorchester Minerals by 59.5% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,340 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Towerpoint Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Dorchester Minerals by 2.8% in the second quarter. Towerpoint Wealth LLC now owns 24,468 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $584,000 after buying an additional 666 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in Dorchester Minerals by 1.0% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 82,250 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,134,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Cannell Capital LLC lifted its stake in Dorchester Minerals by 35.2% in the first quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 3,399 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 885 shares during the period. 20.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Dorchester Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th.

Dorchester Minerals, L.P. engages in the acquisition, ownership, and administration of producing and nonproducing natural gas and crude oil royalty, net profit, and leasehold interests in the United States. Its royalty properties consist of producing and nonproducing mineral, royalty, and overriding royalty interests located in 582 counties and parishes in 26 states; and net profits interests represent net profits overriding royalty interests in various properties owned by the operating partnership.

