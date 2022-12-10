Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) Shares Acquired by Quantbot Technologies LP

Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in shares of Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI – Get Rating) by 888.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,876 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Douglas Emmett were worth $270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 0.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,047,981 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $837,104,000 after purchasing an additional 192,309 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 13.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,474,627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $319,244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095,717 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 8.8% during the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 7,542,414 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $252,067,000 after purchasing an additional 610,042 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 12.5% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,844,166 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $228,732,000 after purchasing an additional 759,320 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 3.4% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,584,518 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $86,375,000 after purchasing an additional 86,153 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.57% of the company’s stock.

Douglas Emmett stock opened at $15.93 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of 30.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.89. Douglas Emmett, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.08 and a 12 month high of $36.97. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 2.54.

In other Douglas Emmett news, Director William E. Simon, Jr. acquired 13,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.73 per share, for a total transaction of $247,236.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 81,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,517,130. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Douglas Emmett in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Douglas Emmett to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Piper Sandler downgraded Douglas Emmett from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $30.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Douglas Emmett from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on Douglas Emmett from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Douglas Emmett presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.71.

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

