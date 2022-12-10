DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) Shares Acquired by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in shares of DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Rating) by 813.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 179,142 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 159,527 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in DXC Technology were worth $5,430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DXC. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in DXC Technology by 169.1% during the second quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 993 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in DXC Technology by 66.4% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in DXC Technology during the second quarter worth about $45,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in DXC Technology during the second quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in DXC Technology during the second quarter worth about $67,000. 87.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Raul J. Fernandez sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.39, for a total transaction of $293,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 52,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,530,983.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Raul J. Fernandez sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.39, for a total transaction of $293,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 52,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,530,983.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.75, for a total transaction of $148,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 47,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,400,987. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DXC Technology Stock Performance

A number of analysts recently commented on DXC shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of DXC Technology from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of DXC Technology from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of DXC Technology from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Susquehanna downgraded shares of DXC Technology from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $39.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of DXC Technology from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.91.

Shares of DXC opened at $26.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.57, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.93. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.72. DXC Technology has a 1 year low of $22.65 and a 1 year high of $39.65.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. DXC Technology had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 15.59%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that DXC Technology will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

About DXC Technology

(Get Rating)

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment offers a portfolio of analytics services and extensive partner ecosystem that help its customers to gain rapid insights, automate operations, and accelerate their digital transformation journeys; and software engineering, consulting, and data analytics solutions that enable businesses to run and manage their mission-critical functions, transform their operations, and develop new ways of doing business.

Read More

