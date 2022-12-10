Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR) Shares Acquired by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in shares of Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 211,624 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,943 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Endeavor Group were worth $4,351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EDR. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Endeavor Group by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after buying an additional 1,926 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its holdings in Endeavor Group by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 30,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $907,000 after purchasing an additional 5,392 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Endeavor Group by 108.7% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 235,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,951,000 after purchasing an additional 122,621 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in Endeavor Group by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 15,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Endeavor Group by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,758,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,433,000 after purchasing an additional 107,886 shares in the last quarter. 34.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:EDR opened at 21.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of 17.42 and a 1-year high of 35.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average of 21.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of 21.97. The stock has a market cap of $14.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.55, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.01.

In other news, CFO Jason Lublin sold 56,525 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of 25.52, for a total transaction of 1,442,518.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 46,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 1,186,935.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, CFO Jason Lublin sold 56,525 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of 25.52, for a total transaction of 1,442,518.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 46,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 1,186,935.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Christian Muirhead sold 19,502 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of 25.19, for a total transaction of 491,255.38. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately 81,388.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 700,267 shares of company stock valued at $15,798,231. Insiders own 84.67% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EDR. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Endeavor Group from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th. StockNews.com upgraded Endeavor Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 19th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of 30.70.

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc operates as an entertainment, sports, and content company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Owned Sports Properties, Events, Experiences & Rights, and Representation. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, Professional Bull Rider, Euroleague, and Diamond Baseball Holdings, that license broadcast and other intellectual property rights and operate exclusive live events.

