Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Citigroup

Equities research analysts at Citigroup began coverage on shares of Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the pipeline company’s stock. Citigroup’s price target indicates a potential upside of 40.11% from the company’s previous close.

ET has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays raised their price target on Energy Transfer from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.57.

Energy Transfer Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of ET opened at $11.42 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $35.27 billion, a PE ratio of 8.52 and a beta of 1.78. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.06 and a 200 day moving average of $11.43. Energy Transfer has a 52-week low of $8.00 and a 52-week high of $12.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

Insider Transactions at Energy Transfer

Energy Transfer ( NYSE:ET Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30. The company had revenue of $22.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.57 billion. Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 13.01% and a net margin of 5.02%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Energy Transfer will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

In other Energy Transfer news, CFO Bradford D. Whitehurst purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.00 per share, with a total value of $60,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,048,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,579,660. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Energy Transfer news, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren purchased 155,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.38 per share, with a total value of $1,918,900.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 52,733,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $652,840,445.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Bradford D. Whitehurst purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.00 per share, with a total value of $60,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,048,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,579,660. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 3,088,747 shares of company stock valued at $37,401,014. Company insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Energy Transfer

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Energy Transfer by 14.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 182,830 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,046,000 after acquiring an additional 23,242 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Energy Transfer by 4.6% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 68,175 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $763,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Energy Transfer by 32.5% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 109,730 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after acquiring an additional 26,929 shares during the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Energy Transfer by 147.8% during the first quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 103,338 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after acquiring an additional 61,637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Energy Transfer during the first quarter valued at approximately $336,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.80% of the company’s stock.

About Energy Transfer

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 11,600 miles of natural gas transportation pipeline, and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas and two natural gas storage facilities located in the state of Texas and Oklahoma; and 19,830 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline.

