EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) Now Covered by Analysts at Citigroup

Equities researchers at Citigroup began coverage on shares of EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price target on the pipeline company’s stock. Citigroup’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 13.54% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on ENLC. StockNews.com raised shares of EnLink Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of EnLink Midstream in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.50 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley raised shares of EnLink Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of EnLink Midstream from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of EnLink Midstream from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.79.

Get EnLink Midstream alerts:

EnLink Midstream Trading Down 3.5 %

EnLink Midstream stock opened at $11.45 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.02 and a beta of 2.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.48 and its 200-day moving average is $10.34. EnLink Midstream has a 1 year low of $5.88 and a 1 year high of $13.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EnLink Midstream

In other news, Director Kyle D. Vann sold 13,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.16, for a total value of $164,160.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 171,631 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,087,032.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of EnLink Midstream by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,225,310 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $108,324,000 after purchasing an additional 746,457 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in EnLink Midstream by 63.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,928,608 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $58,893,000 after buying an additional 2,697,480 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in EnLink Midstream by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,632,242 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $44,701,000 after buying an additional 138,928 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in EnLink Midstream by 179.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,477,283 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $39,803,000 after buying an additional 2,877,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blackstone Inc. lifted its position in EnLink Midstream by 73.4% during the 3rd quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 2,723,100 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $24,208,000 after buying an additional 1,152,872 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.03% of the company’s stock.

EnLink Midstream Company Profile

(Get Rating)

EnLink Midstream, LLC provides midstream energy services in the United States. It operates through Permian, Louisiana, Oklahoma, North Texas, and Corporate segments. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas; fractionating, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas liquids; and stabilizing, trans-loading , and condensate crude oil , as well as providing brine disposal services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for EnLink Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EnLink Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.