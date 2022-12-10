Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR) Shares Sold by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. decreased its stake in shares of Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 22,846 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,889 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Enstar Group were worth $4,889,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Enstar Group in the second quarter worth $26,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Enstar Group by 80.6% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 224 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enstar Group in the second quarter worth $50,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Enstar Group in the first quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Enstar Group by 34.5% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 421 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.25% of the company’s stock.

Enstar Group Stock Performance

Shares of ESGR stock opened at $217.77 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Enstar Group Limited has a 12-month low of $169.04 and a 12-month high of $286.89. The business’s 50 day moving average is $197.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $200.74. The company has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.27 and a beta of 0.64.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Enstar Group Profile

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Enstar Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Enstar Group Limited acquires and manages insurance and reinsurance companies, and portfolios of insurance and reinsurance business in run-off. It engages in the run-off property and casualty, and other non-life lines insurance businesses. The company also provides consulting services, including claims inspection, claims validation, reinsurance asset collection, syndicate management, and IT consulting services to the insurance and reinsurance industry.

