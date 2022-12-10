Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) Research Coverage Started at Citigroup

Equities researchers at Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Citigroup’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 29.82% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Tudor Pickering cut Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. cut Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.50.

Enterprise Products Partners Price Performance

Shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock opened at $23.88 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.95 billion, a PE ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.52. Enterprise Products Partners has a 12 month low of $20.42 and a 12 month high of $28.65.

Insider Activity

Enterprise Products Partners ( NYSE:EPD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $15.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.85 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 19.59% and a net margin of 9.12%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John R. Rutherford bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $24.88 per share, for a total transaction of $248,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 123,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,083,652.08. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 32.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 109.3% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,920 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 9,360 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in Enterprise Products Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,132,000. CVA Family Office LLC increased its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 3,793.2% during the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 10,823 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 10,545 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 31.0% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,851 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $781,000 after buying an additional 7,778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 501.3% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 784,471 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $18,655,000 after buying an additional 654,003 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.29% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Featured Articles

