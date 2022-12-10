EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) Shares Bought by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) by 77.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 829,994 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 362,364 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in EQT were worth $28,552,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQT. Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in EQT during the first quarter valued at $497,156,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in EQT by 6,029.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,424,264 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $221,059,000 after buying an additional 6,319,457 shares during the period. PointState Capital LP acquired a new stake in EQT during the first quarter valued at $163,646,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in EQT by 66.1% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 11,115,761 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $382,493,000 after purchasing an additional 4,423,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Third Point LLC lifted its holdings in EQT by 79.9% during the first quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 8,950,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $307,970,000 after purchasing an additional 3,975,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.63% of the company’s stock.

Get EQT alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at EQT

In other EQT news, EVP William E. Jordan sold 98,783 shares of EQT stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.55, for a total transaction of $4,104,433.65. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 297,787 shares in the company, valued at $12,373,049.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EQT Price Performance

EQT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of EQT from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of EQT in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of EQT to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of EQT in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, PETERS & COMPAN reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of EQT in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, EQT presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.63.

EQT stock opened at $35.67 on Friday. EQT Co. has a 12-month low of $19.20 and a 12-month high of $51.97. The stock has a market cap of $13.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.89, a PEG ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $41.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that EQT Co. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

EQT Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 9th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 8th. EQT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.27%.

EQT Profile

(Get Rating)

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. As of December 31, 2021, it had 25.0 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, natural gas liquids, and crude oil reserves across approximately 2.0 million gross acres, including 1.7 million gross acres in the Marcellus play.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for EQT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EQT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.