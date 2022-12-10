Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) Shares Sold by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lessened its stake in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,224,998 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,124 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Equitable were worth $31,936,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equitable in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Equitable by 1,608.8% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,641 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Equitable by 32.2% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 2,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its position in Equitable by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Equitable by 44.7% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 1,484 shares during the period. 91.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Equitable Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of EQH opened at $29.70 on Friday. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.61 and a 52-week high of $37.13. The firm has a market cap of $10.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.81.

Equitable Dividend Announcement

Equitable ( NYSE:EQH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 5th. Investors of record on Monday, November 28th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 25th. Equitable’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.19%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Equitable

In other news, CEO Mark Pearson sold 30,000 shares of Equitable stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.05, for a total value of $901,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 435,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,080,975.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 90,000 shares of company stock worth $2,707,800 over the last quarter. 0.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EQH has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Equitable from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Equitable from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Equitable from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Barclays raised their target price on Equitable from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Equitable from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $34.00 in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.33.

Equitable Profile

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

