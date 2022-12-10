Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) Position Reduced by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank cut its position in shares of Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT – Get Rating) by 14.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,292 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Essent Group were worth $517,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ESNT. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Essent Group in the second quarter worth approximately $50,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Essent Group by 43.9% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Essent Group in the first quarter worth approximately $74,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Essent Group by 15.9% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sit Investment Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Essent Group in the second quarter worth approximately $112,000. 92.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ESNT shares. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Essent Group from $72.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Essent Group from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on Essent Group from $54.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. TheStreet downgraded Essent Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Essent Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.75.

Shares of ESNT stock opened at $37.74 on Friday. Essent Group Ltd. has a 12 month low of $34.27 and a 12 month high of $50.17. The business’s 50 day moving average is $37.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.34. The company has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a PE ratio of 4.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.18.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This is an increase from Essent Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Essent Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.53%.

In other Essent Group news, Director Aditya Dutt sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.23, for a total transaction of $235,380.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,023 shares in the company, valued at $903,192.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. Its mortgage insurance products include primary, pool, and master policy. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; underwriting consulting; and contract underwriting services.

