Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) Price Target Raised to $25.00

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at Mizuho from $21.00 to $25.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho’s target price suggests a potential upside of 7.43% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Essential Properties Realty Trust to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Bank of America upgraded Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.72.

Shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust stock opened at $23.27 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.75, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.32. Essential Properties Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $18.88 and a fifty-two week high of $29.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 7.58 and a current ratio of 7.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.40 and a 200 day moving average of $22.12.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its position in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 94,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,037,000 after buying an additional 8,604 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 121,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,615,000 after purchasing an additional 3,763 shares in the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 39,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $994,000 after purchasing an additional 5,303 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 104,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,652,000 after purchasing an additional 12,923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HGI Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,180,000. 97.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical and dental services, convenience stores, equipment rental, entertainment, early childhood education, grocery, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

