Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) Price Target Raised to $25.00

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at Mizuho from $21.00 to $25.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho’s target price suggests a potential upside of 7.43% from the company’s previous close.
Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Essential Properties Realty Trust to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Bank of America upgraded Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.72.
Essential Properties Realty Trust Trading Down 0.2 %
Shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust stock opened at $23.27 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.75, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.32. Essential Properties Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $18.88 and a fifty-two week high of $29.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 7.58 and a current ratio of 7.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.40 and a 200 day moving average of $22.12.
About Essential Properties Realty Trust
Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical and dental services, convenience stores, equipment rental, entertainment, early childhood education, grocery, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.
