Euronav (NYSE:EURN) Downgraded by Oddo Bhf

Euronav (NYSE:EURN – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Oddo Bhf from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. They presently have a €24.20 ($25.47) price target on the shipping company’s stock.

EURN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Euronav from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Euronav from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. StockNews.com raised shares of Euronav from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered shares of Euronav from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Euronav currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.30.

Euronav Stock Down 1.4 %

Euronav stock opened at $17.82 on Thursday. Euronav has a 1-year low of $7.91 and a 1-year high of $21.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.94 and a beta of 0.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Institutional Trading of Euronav

Euronav ( NYSE:EURN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The shipping company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.09). Euronav had a negative net margin of 17.12% and a negative return on equity of 5.92%. The business had revenue of $167.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.83 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Euronav will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amundi increased its holdings in Euronav by 26.8% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 5,558 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 1,173 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Euronav by 43.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,160 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 1,572 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Euronav during the second quarter worth about $140,000. Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Euronav in the second quarter worth about $140,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA increased its stake in shares of Euronav by 17.3% in the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 13,260 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,951 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.00% of the company’s stock.

Euronav Company Profile

Euronav NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation and storage of crude oil worldwide. The company also offers floating, storage, and offloading (FSO) services. As of April 1, 2022, it owned and operated a fleet of 72 vessels, including 6 chartered-in vessels with an aggregate carrying capacity of approximately 18.5 million deadweight tons consisting of 41 very large crude carriers, 2 V-plus, 27 Suezmax vessels, and 2 FSO vessels.

