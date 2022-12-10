Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) Shares Sold by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lessened its position in shares of Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO – Get Rating) by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,273 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,458 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Exponent were worth $757,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Exponent by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,865,836 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $849,905,000 after purchasing an additional 49,847 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Exponent by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,685,217 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $182,088,000 after purchasing an additional 60,343 shares in the last quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC increased its position in Exponent by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 1,340,721 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $122,636,000 after purchasing an additional 98,906 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its position in Exponent by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,123,426 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $102,760,000 after purchasing an additional 10,664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Exponent by 30.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 753,957 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $68,964,000 after purchasing an additional 175,563 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.41% of the company’s stock.

EXPO opened at $102.78 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.10 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a 50-day moving average of $96.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.95. Exponent, Inc. has a 12 month low of $80.97 and a 12 month high of $124.06.

Exponent ( NASDAQ:EXPO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $115.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.00 million. Exponent had a return on equity of 27.40% and a net margin of 20.06%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Exponent, Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. Exponent’s payout ratio is currently 50.53%.

In other news, VP Bradley A. James sold 575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.21, for a total transaction of $55,320.75. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $595,155.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Exponent in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Exponent in a report on Tuesday, November 1st.

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Engineering and Other Scientific, and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment provides services in the areas of biomechanics, biomedical engineering and sciences, buildings and structures, civil engineering, construction consulting, data sciences, electrical engineering and computer science, human factors, materials and corrosion engineering, mechanical engineering, polymer science and materials chemistry, thermal sciences, and vehicle engineering.

