Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates (NYSEARCA:FDRR) Shares Sold by NewEdge Advisors LLC

NewEdge Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates (NYSEARCA:FDRR – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,288 shares of the company’s stock after selling 461 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates were worth $552,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FDRR. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates in the 2nd quarter valued at about $98,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates by 257.6% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates in the 1st quarter valued at about $296,000.

Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates Trading Down 0.4 %

FDRR stock opened at $40.73 on Friday. Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates has a 12 month low of $35.13 and a 12 month high of $46.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $39.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.61.

