Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) Director Daniel D. Lane Sells 5,531 Shares

Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Get Rating) Director Daniel D. Lane sold 5,531 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.44, for a total value of $207,080.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 271,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,158,408. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Fidelity National Financial Stock Performance

Shares of Fidelity National Financial stock opened at $37.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.18. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.51 and a 1 year high of $56.44. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.89. The firm has a market cap of $10.16 billion, a PE ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 1.30.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.47). The firm had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 24.29% and a net margin of 11.60%. Fidelity National Financial’s revenue was down 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.12 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fidelity National Financial Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.82%. This is a boost from Fidelity National Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 30.93%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on FNF shares. Barclays decreased their price target on Fidelity National Financial to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Stephens dropped their target price on Fidelity National Financial from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Fidelity National Financial from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.80.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FNF. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 0.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,000,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,660,591,000 after acquiring an additional 291,928 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,877,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,410,358,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250,233 shares during the last quarter. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC boosted its position in Fidelity National Financial by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC now owns 9,389,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $339,891,000 after purchasing an additional 269,768 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 109.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 8,590,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $419,575,000 after buying an additional 4,489,781 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Fidelity National Financial by 1.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,407,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $361,782,000 after buying an additional 104,624 shares during the period. 78.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fidelity National Financial Company Profile

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty insurance.

