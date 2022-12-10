Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $52.80.

FNF has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stephens cut their price target on Fidelity National Financial from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 26th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Fidelity National Financial from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th.

Get Fidelity National Financial alerts:

Fidelity National Financial Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE FNF opened at $37.33 on Friday. Fidelity National Financial has a one year low of $34.51 and a one year high of $56.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 1.30.

Fidelity National Financial Increases Dividend

Fidelity National Financial ( NYSE:FNF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.47). The company had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.22 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 11.60% and a return on equity of 24.29%. The business’s revenue was down 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.12 EPS. Research analysts expect that Fidelity National Financial will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.82%. This is an increase from Fidelity National Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.93%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Daniel D. Lane sold 5,531 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.44, for a total transaction of $207,080.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 271,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,158,408. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Daniel D. Lane sold 5,531 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.44, for a total transaction of $207,080.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 271,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,158,408. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Peter O. Shea, Jr. sold 13,389 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.83, for a total value of $546,672.87. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 200,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,192,212.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fidelity National Financial

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FNF. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 71.3% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 411.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the second quarter worth $26,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial in the third quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. 78.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fidelity National Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty insurance.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.