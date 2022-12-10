First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $58.88.

FAF has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of First American Financial from $77.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. TheStreet cut First American Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, September 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on First American Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on First American Financial from $83.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th.

Shares of FAF opened at $52.12 on Friday. First American Financial has a fifty-two week low of $43.54 and a fifty-two week high of $81.54. The firm has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $50.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.06.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 8th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 7th. First American Financial’s payout ratio is 49.06%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of First American Financial by 69.0% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 583 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of First American Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of First American Financial by 72.1% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 704 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in shares of First American Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First American Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 87.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Specialty Insurance segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services.

