First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) Position Trimmed by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas trimmed its holdings in shares of First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN – Get Rating) by 23.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,246 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 6,579 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in First Financial Bankshares were worth $834,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in First Financial Bankshares by 807.3% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,116 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 993 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in First Financial Bankshares by 9,673.7% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,857 shares of the bank’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 1,838 shares in the last quarter. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new stake in First Financial Bankshares during the second quarter worth approximately $79,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in First Financial Bankshares by 23.1% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,720 shares of the bank’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in First Financial Bankshares by 15.9% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,378 shares of the bank’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. 54.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

First Financial Bankshares Stock Performance

NASDAQ FFIN opened at $35.61 on Friday. First Financial Bankshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.10 and a twelve month high of $53.62. The stock has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.12 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $38.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.92.

First Financial Bankshares Announces Dividend

First Financial Bankshares ( NASDAQ:FFIN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.41. First Financial Bankshares had a net margin of 42.35% and a return on equity of 16.19%. The business had revenue of $135.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.20 million. On average, research analysts forecast that First Financial Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. First Financial Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.24%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO F Scott Dueser purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $37.59 per share, for a total transaction of $37,590.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 940,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,365,198.26. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other First Financial Bankshares news, Director Johnny Trotter acquired 4,300 shares of First Financial Bankshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $42.28 per share, with a total value of $181,804.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 898,057 shares in the company, valued at $37,969,849.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO F Scott Dueser acquired 1,000 shares of First Financial Bankshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $37.59 per share, with a total value of $37,590.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 940,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,365,198.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 9,606 shares of company stock worth $378,745 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.19% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FFIN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of First Financial Bankshares in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of First Financial Bankshares from $42.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday.

About First Financial Bankshares

First Financial Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services in Texas. The company accepts checking, savings and money market accounts, and time deposits; commercial and industrial, municipal, agricultural, construction and development, farm, non-owner occupied and owner-occupied commercial real estate, residential, and consumer auto and non-auto loans to businesses, professional individuals, and farm and ranch operations.

Featured Articles

