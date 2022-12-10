First National Financial Co. (TSE:FN) Insider Purchases C$275,057.60 in Stock

First National Financial Co. (TSE:FN – Get Rating) insider FNSC Holdings Inc. acquired 7,792 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$35.30 per share, for a total transaction of C$275,057.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,927,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$279,840,538.20.

FNSC Holdings Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 28th, FNSC Holdings Inc. acquired 2,694 shares of First National Financial stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$37.13 per share, for a total transaction of C$100,028.22.

On Tuesday, November 15th, FNSC Holdings Inc. acquired 8,060 shares of First National Financial stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$34.13 per share, for a total transaction of C$275,087.80.

On Thursday, September 22nd, FNSC Holdings Inc. acquired 652 shares of First National Financial stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$38.42 per share, for a total transaction of C$25,047.23.

Shares of TSE FN opened at C$35.48 on Friday. First National Financial Co. has a twelve month low of C$32.12 and a twelve month high of C$45.89. The firm has a market cap of C$2.13 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$35.24 and a 200 day moving average of C$36.00. The company has a quick ratio of 10.11, a current ratio of 10.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5,953.89.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This is a positive change from First National Financial’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.76%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. First National Financial’s payout ratio is presently 72.53%.

Several research firms have weighed in on FN. TD Securities cut their price objective on First National Financial from C$36.00 to C$35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of First National Financial from C$37.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of First National Financial from C$36.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their target price on shares of First National Financial from C$35.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 25th.

First National Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, originates, underwrites, and services commercial and residential mortgages in Canada. The company operates in two segments, Residential and Commercial segments. It offers single-family residential, and multi-unit residential and commercial mortgages.

