Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR) Stake Boosted by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 210,262 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,796 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Fluor were worth $5,118,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Fluor by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,937,750 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $485,943,000 after purchasing an additional 571,316 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Fluor by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,274,601 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $380,847,000 after acquiring an additional 81,634 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in Fluor by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,114,690 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $294,872,000 after acquiring an additional 1,883,043 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Fluor by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,756,643 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $136,468,000 after acquiring an additional 195,913 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Fluor by 593.9% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,742,027 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,401,000 after acquiring an additional 1,490,987 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.29% of the company’s stock.

FLR opened at $34.09 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.63. Fluor Co. has a twelve month low of $19.80 and a twelve month high of $36.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -72.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 2.40.

Fluor ( NYSE:FLR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The construction company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.41). Fluor had a positive return on equity of 7.74% and a negative net margin of 0.19%. The company had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Fluor Co. will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on FLR shares. Barclays raised their price objective on Fluor from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Fluor from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Fluor in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Fluor from $32.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded Fluor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $25.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.29.

Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC); fabrication and modularization; operation and maintenance; asset integrity; and project management services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Energy Solutions, Urban Solutions, Mission Solutions, and Other. The Energy Solutions provides solutions to the energy transition markets, including asset decarbonization, carbon capture, renewable fuels, waste-to-energy, green chemicals, hydrogen, nuclear power, and other low-carbon energy sources.

