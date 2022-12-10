Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) Shares Purchased by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) by 1,161.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 299,017 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 275,311 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $16,925,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortinet during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. American National Bank increased its position in shares of Fortinet by 275.0% during the 2nd quarter. American National Bank now owns 465 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. Strategic Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Fortinet by 400.0% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Fortinet by 358.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 500 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of Fortinet by 902.0% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 511 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. 65.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Fortinet news, VP John Whittle sold 3,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $171,875.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,876 shares in the company, valued at $708,180. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

FTNT opened at $52.13 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $40.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.54, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.12. Fortinet, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.61 and a 1 year high of $74.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $52.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.78.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. Fortinet had a return on equity of 9,183.04% and a net margin of 18.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Fortinet, Inc. will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on FTNT shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Fortinet from $69.00 to $57.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Fortinet in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Fortinet from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Fortinet in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Fortinet from $77.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fortinet presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.61.

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

