Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) Shares Purchased by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD – Get Rating) by 118.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 138,239 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 75,000 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Forward Air were worth $12,712,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC grew its position in Forward Air by 73.5% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 354 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Forward Air during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Forward Air by 5,675.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 693 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Forward Air by 32.7% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 811 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its position in Forward Air by 48.4% during the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,334 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. 99.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on FWRD shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Forward Air from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Forward Air in a report on Monday, October 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Forward Air from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.29.

FWRD stock opened at $106.22 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Forward Air Co. has a 1 year low of $84.04 and a 1 year high of $125.71. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.17. The firm has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of 15.13 and a beta of 1.15.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The transportation company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.03. Forward Air had a net margin of 9.77% and a return on equity of 29.52%. The business had revenue of $510.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $504.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. Forward Air’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Forward Air Co. will post 7.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 22nd. Forward Air’s dividend payout ratio is 13.68%.

Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Expedited Freight and Intermodal. The Expedited Freight segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services; local pick-up and delivery services; and other services, which include final mile, truckload, shipment consolidation and deconsolidation, warehousing, customs brokerage, and other handling.

