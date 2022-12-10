Frontline (NYSE:FRO) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Frontline Ltd. (NYSE:FRO – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 151,017 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 4,029,521 shares.The stock last traded at $12.79 and had previously closed at $12.31.

Several equities analysts recently commented on FRO shares. TheStreet upgraded Frontline from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Frontline from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Frontline from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Frontline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.00.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.97 and a beta of 0.23.

Frontline ( NYSE:FRO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The shipping company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Frontline had a net margin of 22.67% and a return on equity of 6.55%. The business had revenue of $208.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $247.82 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Frontline Ltd. will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Frontline by 594.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,360,781 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $25,804,000 after purchasing an additional 2,020,869 shares during the period. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Frontline in the third quarter worth $131,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Frontline in the third quarter worth $995,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Frontline in the third quarter worth $295,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its holdings in shares of Frontline by 527.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 227,150 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,483,000 after purchasing an additional 190,963 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 26.59% of the company’s stock.

Frontline Ltd., a shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products worldwide. It owns and operates oil and product tankers. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a fleet of 70 vessels. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of vessels. The company was founded in 1985 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

