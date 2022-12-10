FTC Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCI) CEO Sean Hunkler Sells 89,384 Shares

FTC Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCI – Get Rating) CEO Sean Hunkler sold 89,384 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.26, for a total value of $202,007.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 657,438 shares in the company, valued at $1,485,809.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
FTC Solar Price Performance
NASDAQ FTCI opened at $2.63 on Friday. FTC Solar, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.78 and a 1 year high of $8.69. The company has a market capitalization of $271.64 million, a PE ratio of -2.53 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.32 and a 200 day moving average of $3.58.
FTC Solar (NASDAQ:FTCI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $16.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.28 million. FTC Solar had a negative net margin of 51.87% and a negative return on equity of 81.67%. Research analysts expect that FTC Solar, Inc. will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On FTC Solar
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on FTCI shares. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of FTC Solar to $2.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Northland Securities cut their price target on shares of FTC Solar to $4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of FTC Solar from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on FTC Solar to $6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.95.
About FTC Solar
FTC Solar, Inc provides solar tracker systems, technology, software, and engineering services in the United States, Vietnam, and internationally. It offers two-panel in-portrait single-axis tracker solutions under the Voyager brand name. The company also provides SunPath, a software solution to enhance energy production; Atlas, a web-based enterprise-level database that allows users to manage their project portfolio; and SunDAT, a software solution enables automated design and optimization of solar panel systems across residential, commercial, and utility-scale sites.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on FTC Solar (FTCI)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 12/05 – 12/09
- There Is Fundamental Value In Broadcom, And It Yields 3.35%
- Costco vs Amazon: an end of the year showdown
- Discount Retailers Could Make Good Bargain Stocks
- Can Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson Continue Outperforming the Index?
Receive News & Ratings for FTC Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FTC Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.