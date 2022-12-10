FTC Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCI) CEO Sean Hunkler Sells 89,384 Shares

FTC Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCI – Get Rating) CEO Sean Hunkler sold 89,384 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.26, for a total value of $202,007.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 657,438 shares in the company, valued at $1,485,809.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

NASDAQ FTCI opened at $2.63 on Friday. FTC Solar, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.78 and a 1 year high of $8.69. The company has a market capitalization of $271.64 million, a PE ratio of -2.53 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.32 and a 200 day moving average of $3.58.

FTC Solar (NASDAQ:FTCI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $16.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.28 million. FTC Solar had a negative net margin of 51.87% and a negative return on equity of 81.67%. Research analysts expect that FTC Solar, Inc. will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FTCI. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in FTC Solar by 8.1% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,567,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,587,000 after buying an additional 267,307 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of FTC Solar by 67.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,164,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,670,000 after acquiring an additional 873,868 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of FTC Solar by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,912,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,662,000 after purchasing an additional 180,361 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in FTC Solar by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,845,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,097,000 after purchasing an additional 101,614 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in FTC Solar by 185.2% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 882,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,612,000 after purchasing an additional 573,081 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.09% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on FTCI shares. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of FTC Solar to $2.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Northland Securities cut their price target on shares of FTC Solar to $4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of FTC Solar from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on FTC Solar to $6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.95.

FTC Solar, Inc provides solar tracker systems, technology, software, and engineering services in the United States, Vietnam, and internationally. It offers two-panel in-portrait single-axis tracker solutions under the Voyager brand name. The company also provides SunPath, a software solution to enhance energy production; Atlas, a web-based enterprise-level database that allows users to manage their project portfolio; and SunDAT, a software solution enables automated design and optimization of solar panel systems across residential, commercial, and utility-scale sites.

