Full Truck Alliance (NYSE:YMM) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE:YMM – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 324,605 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 9,170,389 shares.The stock last traded at $8.72 and had previously closed at $8.70.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on YMM. TheStreet upgraded shares of Full Truck Alliance from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Full Truck Alliance in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.82 and a beta of -0.06.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of YMM. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Full Truck Alliance by 628.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,293,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,361,000 after acquiring an additional 17,507,555 shares in the last quarter. Hhlr Advisors LTD. bought a new stake in Full Truck Alliance in the first quarter worth about $63,972,000. Farallon Capital Management LLC raised its position in Full Truck Alliance by 65.5% in the first quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 23,178,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,602,000 after acquiring an additional 9,171,000 shares in the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC raised its position in Full Truck Alliance by 26.4% in the first quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 29,326,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,608,000 after acquiring an additional 6,129,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenwoods Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd. raised its position in Full Truck Alliance by 81.1% in the second quarter. Greenwoods Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd. now owns 12,828,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,222,000 after acquiring an additional 5,744,951 shares in the last quarter. 35.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Full Truck Alliance Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates a digital freight platform that connects shippers with truckers to facilitate shipments across distance ranges, cargo weights, and types in the People's Republic of China. The company offers freight listing, matching, and brokerage services; and online transaction services, as well as various value-added services, such as credit solutions, insurance brokerage, electronic toll collection, and energy services.

