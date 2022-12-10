Full Truck Alliance (NYSE:YMM) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE:YMM – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 324,605 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 9,170,389 shares.The stock last traded at $8.72 and had previously closed at $8.70.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on YMM. TheStreet upgraded shares of Full Truck Alliance from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Full Truck Alliance in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock.
Full Truck Alliance Stock Up 1.6 %
The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.82 and a beta of -0.06.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Full Truck Alliance
Full Truck Alliance Company Profile
Full Truck Alliance Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates a digital freight platform that connects shippers with truckers to facilitate shipments across distance ranges, cargo weights, and types in the People's Republic of China. The company offers freight listing, matching, and brokerage services; and online transaction services, as well as various value-added services, such as credit solutions, insurance brokerage, electronic toll collection, and energy services.
