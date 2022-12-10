Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Cuts Stock Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL cut its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 143,766 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 7,387 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $36,923,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 1,316.7% in the first quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. now owns 85 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Newfound Research LLC boosted its stake in Microsoft by 25.4% during the second quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 296 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Darrow Company Inc. acquired a new position in Microsoft during the second quarter worth $82,000. Finally, Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in Microsoft during the second quarter worth $104,000. 69.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on MSFT. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Microsoft from $295.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Microsoft from $275.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Microsoft from $330.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Microsoft from $315.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Fundamental Research decreased their price target on Microsoft to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Microsoft currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $300.64.

Microsoft Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $245.42 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $239.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $254.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.79. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $213.43 and a 1-year high of $344.30. The company has a market cap of $1.83 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.93.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $50.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.70 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 42.10% and a net margin of 34.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.27 EPS. Analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 9.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.31%.

Insider Transactions at Microsoft

In other news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 24,144 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.27, for a total transaction of $6,139,094.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 150,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,152,450.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.25, for a total value of $1,331,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 109,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,244,101.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Judson Althoff sold 24,144 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.27, for a total value of $6,139,094.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 150,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,152,450.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Profile

(Get Rating)

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

