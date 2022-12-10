GameStop (NYSE:GME) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 141,323 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 4,097,071 shares.The stock last traded at $23.48 and had previously closed at $22.26.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on GME shares. Wedbush decreased their target price on GameStop from $6.00 to $5.30 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded GameStop to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday.

GameStop Stock Down 8.7 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market cap of $6.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.51 and a beta of -0.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.17.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GameStop

GameStop ( NYSE:GME Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.03). GameStop had a negative net margin of 8.54% and a negative return on equity of 34.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.35) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that GameStop Corp. will post -1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in GameStop by 301.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,190,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,042,000 after buying an additional 1,644,587 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its stake in GameStop by 485.7% in the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 30,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $758,000 after buying an additional 25,015 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in GameStop in the third quarter valued at about $894,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in GameStop by 295.8% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 343,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,639,000 after buying an additional 256,919 shares during the period. Finally, United Services Automobile Association acquired a new position in GameStop in the third quarter valued at about $684,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.57% of the company’s stock.

GameStop Company Profile

GameStop Corp., a specialty retailer, provides games and entertainment products through its e-commerce properties and various stores in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned gaming platforms; accessories, such as controllers, gaming headsets, virtual reality products, and memory cards; new and pre-owned gaming software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads.

