Generac (NYSE:GNRC) Given New $115.00 Price Target at Oppenheimer

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by equities research analysts at Oppenheimer from $135.00 to $115.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Oppenheimer’s target price suggests a potential upside of 24.10% from the stock’s current price. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Generac’s Q1 2023 earnings at $1.01 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.45 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.41 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $7.05 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on GNRC. Guggenheim cut their price objective on Generac from $381.00 to $246.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on Generac in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen cut their price objective on Generac from $179.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Cowen cut their price objective on Generac from $179.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Generac from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Generac currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $273.82.

Get Generac alerts:

Generac Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of Generac stock opened at $92.67 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Generac has a 52-week low of $89.90 and a 52-week high of $377.71. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $118.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $193.03.

Insider Activity at Generac

Generac ( NYSE:GNRC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Generac had a return on equity of 26.03% and a net margin of 10.29%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Generac will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.05, for a total value of $595,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 595,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,950,823.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Generac news, Director Robert D. Dixon acquired 2,000 shares of Generac stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $97.27 per share, with a total value of $194,540.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 8,895 shares in the company, valued at $865,216.65. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.05, for a total value of $595,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 595,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,950,823.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Generac

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its stake in Generac by 2.6% in the second quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 6,135 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,292,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Generac by 27.7% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,234 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of Generac by 15.0% during the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 6,149 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,828,000 after acquiring an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. Stonnington Group LLC raised its position in shares of Generac by 180.0% during the second quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 2,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $645,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Generac by 12.6% during the second quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,790 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.40% of the company’s stock.

Generac Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, batteries, electronic controls, steel enclosures, and other components.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Generac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.