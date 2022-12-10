General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) Now Covered by Analysts at Citigroup

Stock analysts at Citigroup started coverage on shares of General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $298.00 price target on the aerospace company’s stock. Citigroup’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 20.63% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on General Dynamics from $238.00 to $243.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on General Dynamics from $256.00 to $249.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Bank of America raised their target price on General Dynamics from $286.00 to $325.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Cowen raised their price objective on General Dynamics to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on General Dynamics from $270.00 to $275.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, General Dynamics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $270.27.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

General Dynamics Price Performance

General Dynamics stock opened at $247.04 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $243.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $231.08. General Dynamics has a one year low of $197.03 and a one year high of $256.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $67.82 billion, a PE ratio of 20.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.89.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On General Dynamics

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The aerospace company reported $3.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $9.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.93 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 18.96% and a net margin of 8.62%. The company’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.07 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that General Dynamics will post 12.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in General Dynamics by 3.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,862,536 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $395,175,000 after purchasing an additional 57,554 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its stake in General Dynamics by 29.9% in the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 4,295 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $911,000 after purchasing an additional 989 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in General Dynamics by 177.1% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 31,514 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,686,000 after purchasing an additional 20,141 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in General Dynamics by 8.0% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 113,484 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $24,078,000 after purchasing an additional 8,374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC raised its holdings in General Dynamics by 72.7% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 14,116 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,995,000 after acquiring an additional 5,940 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.16% of the company’s stock.

About General Dynamics

(Get Rating)

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.