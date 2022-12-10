Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) SVP Darren Saumur Sells 10,000 Shares

Genpact Limited (NYSE:G – Get Rating) SVP Darren Saumur sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $450,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 95,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,305,780. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Darren Saumur also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 8th, Darren Saumur sold 45,000 shares of Genpact stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.09, for a total value of $2,029,050.00.

Genpact Stock Performance

Shares of Genpact stock opened at $44.69 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.19 billion, a PE ratio of 25.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Genpact Limited has a 12 month low of $37.68 and a 12 month high of $54.03.

Genpact Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Genpact

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.09%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of G. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Genpact during the first quarter worth $30,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Genpact during the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in Genpact by 25.9% during the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,021 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Genpact by 148.5% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,014 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in Genpact by 22.2% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,255 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.63% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Genpact from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Genpact from $56.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Genpact from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Genpact from $57.00 to $51.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Genpact from $62.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.14.

Genpact Company Profile

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services in India, rest of Asia, North and Latin America, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance; Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences and Healthcare; and High Tech, Manufacturing and Services.

