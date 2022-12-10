Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) SVP Sells $2,029,050.00 in Stock

Genpact Limited (NYSE:G – Get Rating) SVP Darren Saumur sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.09, for a total transaction of $2,029,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 95,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,314,391.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Darren Saumur also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 6th, Darren Saumur sold 10,000 shares of Genpact stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $450,000.00.

Shares of NYSE:G opened at $44.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $8.19 billion, a PE ratio of 25.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.27. Genpact Limited has a 52 week low of $37.68 and a 52 week high of $54.03. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.23.

Genpact Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.09%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Genpact by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,874,699 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $694,834,000 after buying an additional 710,454 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Genpact by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,625,647 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $377,545,000 after buying an additional 347,909 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Genpact by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 5,681,850 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $240,684,000 after buying an additional 511,179 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Genpact by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,416,818 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $237,094,000 after buying an additional 218,978 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Genpact by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,340,982 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $190,005,000 after buying an additional 74,711 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.63% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Genpact from $56.00 to $54.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Genpact from $62.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Genpact from $57.00 to $51.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Genpact from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Genpact from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.14.

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services in India, rest of Asia, North and Latin America, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance; Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences and Healthcare; and High Tech, Manufacturing and Services.

