Gjensidige Forsikring ASA (OTCMKTS:GJNSY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Gjensidige Forsikring ASA (OTCMKTS:GJNSY – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $230.50.

Several brokerages have commented on GJNSY. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Gjensidige Forsikring ASA from 220.00 to 225.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Barclays lowered their price target on Gjensidige Forsikring ASA from 263.00 to 260.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Gjensidige Forsikring ASA from 202.00 to 195.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Gjensidige Forsikring ASA in a research note on Monday, October 31st. They set an “underperform” rating for the company.

Gjensidige Forsikring ASA Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:GJNSY opened at $19.33 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.50 and a 200-day moving average of $19.84. Gjensidige Forsikring ASA has a 12 month low of $16.19 and a 12 month high of $26.74.

About Gjensidige Forsikring ASA

Gjensidige Forsikring ASA provides general insurance and pension products in Norway, Sweden, Denmark, Latvia, Lithuania, and Estonia. The company operates through six segments: General Insurance Private, General Insurance Commercial, General Insurance Denmark, General Insurance Sweden, General Insurance Baltics, and Pension.

