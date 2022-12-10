Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND) Stock Position Lifted by NewEdge Advisors LLC

NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,704 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,272 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Gladstone Land were worth $570,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Gladstone Land by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 163,841 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,631,000 after purchasing an additional 4,245 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Gladstone Land by 491.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 235,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,212,000 after purchasing an additional 195,400 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Gladstone Land by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 377,322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,362,000 after purchasing an additional 3,818 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Gladstone Land by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 136,621 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,028,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283 shares during the period. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Gladstone Land during the 2nd quarter valued at $204,000. 46.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LAND. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I lowered their price target on Gladstone Land from $32.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Gladstone Land in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

LAND opened at $19.09 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $662.50 million, a PE ratio of -57.85, a P/E/G ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.25. Gladstone Land Co. has a fifty-two week low of $17.28 and a fifty-two week high of $42.10.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.0458 per share. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 19th. Gladstone Land’s dividend payout ratio is presently -166.66%.

Founded in 1997, Gladstone Land is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires and owns farmland and farm-related properties located in major agricultural markets in the U.S. and leases its properties to unrelated third-party farmers. The Company, which reports the aggregate fair value of its farmland holdings on a quarterly basis, currently owns 127 farms, comprised of approximately 94,000 acres in 13 different states, valued at approximately $1.0 billion.

