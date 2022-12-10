Global Industrial (NYSE:GIC) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Global Industrial (NYSE:GIC – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 794 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 33,111 shares.The stock last traded at $25.53 and had previously closed at $25.66.

Global Industrial Trading Down 2.7 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $940.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s 50 day moving average is $26.57 and its 200-day moving average is $30.20.

Get Global Industrial alerts:

Global Industrial (NYSE:GIC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.05). Global Industrial had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 47.61%. The firm had revenue of $298.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $316.00 million. Research analysts expect that Global Industrial will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

Global Industrial Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global Industrial

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 21st. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. Global Industrial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.35%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GIC. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Global Industrial by 71.0% in the 1st quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 766,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,719,000 after acquiring an additional 318,481 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Global Industrial by 45.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 277,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,444,000 after acquiring an additional 86,128 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in Global Industrial by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 382,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,912,000 after acquiring an additional 69,253 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Global Industrial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,631,000. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in Global Industrial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,232,000. 31.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Global Industrial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Global Industrial Company, through its subsidiaries, operates as a value-added industrial distributor of industrial and maintenance, repair, and operation (MRO) products in North America. The company offers industrial and MRO products under Global, GlobalIndustrial.com, Nexel, Paramount, and Interion trademarks.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Global Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.