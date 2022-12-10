Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI) Shares Bought by Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI – Get Rating) by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,170 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,637 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Gold Fields were worth $193,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Gold Fields by 25.1% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,378,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,814,000 after buying an additional 678,239 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Gold Fields during the second quarter valued at $387,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Gold Fields during the second quarter valued at $134,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Gold Fields by 17.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 8,646,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,852,000 after buying an additional 1,295,300 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its holdings in Gold Fields by 45.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 15,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 4,834 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Gold Fields alerts:

Gold Fields Price Performance

NYSE:GFI opened at $10.84 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.18. Gold Fields Limited has a twelve month low of $7.03 and a twelve month high of $17.20.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Gold Fields Profile

GFI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Gold Fields from $10.50 to $11.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Gold Fields from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.40.

(Get Rating)

Gold Fields Limited operates as a gold producer with reserves and resources in Chile, South Africa, Ghana, West Africa, Australia, and Peru. The company also explores for copper deposits. It holds interests in 9 operating mines with an annual gold-equivalent production of approximately 2.34 million ounces, as well as gold mineral reserves of approximately 48.6 million ounces and mineral resources of approximately 111.8 million ounces.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GFI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Gold Fields Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gold Fields and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.