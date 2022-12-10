Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE) Shares Sold by NewEdge Advisors LLC

NewEdge Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE – Get Rating) by 11.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,186 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,014 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF were worth $643,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF in the first quarter worth $57,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 3.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 803,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,288,000 after acquiring an additional 28,037 shares during the last quarter. First National Corp MA ADV raised its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 10.0% in the second quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 129,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,592,000 after acquiring an additional 11,786 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 7.4% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 79,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,591,000 after purchasing an additional 5,464 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 88.0% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 182,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,980,000 after purchasing an additional 85,518 shares during the period.

Get Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF alerts:

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:GSIE opened at $29.24 on Friday. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $24.21 and a 52 week high of $35.63. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.88.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSIE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.