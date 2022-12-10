Greenoaks Capital Partners Llc Sells 200,000 Shares of Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG) Stock

Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG – Get Rating) Director Greenoaks Capital Partners Llc sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.26, for a total transaction of $3,652,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 70,651,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,290,104,205.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Greenoaks Capital Partners Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 14th, Greenoaks Capital Partners Llc sold 1,250,000 shares of Coupang stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.14, for a total transaction of $22,675,000.00.

Coupang Stock Down 0.1 %

Coupang stock opened at $18.13 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $32.10 billion, a PE ratio of -53.32 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.64. Coupang, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.98 and a twelve month high of $30.65.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Coupang ( NYSE:CPNG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.15 billion. Coupang had a negative net margin of 2.95% and a negative return on equity of 28.35%. On average, research analysts predict that Coupang, Inc. will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Coupang by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 47,947,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,332,000 after purchasing an additional 5,919,724 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Coupang by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,328,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,937,000 after purchasing an additional 906,883 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Institute of Technology increased its stake in shares of Coupang by 48.3% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Institute of Technology now owns 24,014,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,579,000 after purchasing an additional 7,816,529 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Coupang by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 13,536,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,660,000 after purchasing an additional 36,538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foxhaven Asset Management LP increased its stake in shares of Coupang by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Foxhaven Asset Management LP now owns 10,450,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,771,000 after purchasing an additional 825,726 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.59% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CPNG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Coupang from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. New Street Research assumed coverage on shares of Coupang in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Coupang in a research report on Friday, October 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.80 price target for the company. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Coupang from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, CLSA downgraded shares of Coupang from an “outperform” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $16.40 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.61.

About Coupang

Coupang, Inc owns and operates in e-commerce business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. It operates through two segments, Product Commerce and Growth Initiatives. The company sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and décor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

Featured Stories

