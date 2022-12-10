Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte (NASDAQ:OMAB) Shares Gap Down to $68.63

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:OMAB – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $68.63, but opened at $67.12. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte shares last traded at $68.15, with a volume of 1,020 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from $55.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. UBS Group cut Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and set a $56.50 price objective on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.13.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte Stock Down 4.2 %

The company has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.85, a PEG ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $63.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.89.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte ( NASDAQ:OMAB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.01. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte had a return on equity of 46.33% and a net margin of 34.53%. The business had revenue of $155.51 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OMAB. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 62.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 532 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 37.2% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,047 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the period. 9.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte Company Profile

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, holds concessions to develop, operate, and maintain airports in Mexico. The company operates 13 international airports in Monterrey, Acapulco, Mazatlán, Zihuatanejo, Ciudad Juárez, Reynosa, Chihuahua, Culiacán, Durango, San Luis Potosí, Tampico, Torreón, and Zacatecas cities.

