GSK (NYSE:GSK) Upgraded by AlphaValue to “Buy”

GSK (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at AlphaValue to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.
GSK has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of GSK from GBX 1,800 ($21.95) to GBX 1,450 ($17.68) in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of GSK from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of GSK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of GSK from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of GSK from GBX 1,650 ($20.12) to GBX 1,535 ($18.72) in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,583.57.
GSK Stock Down 1.7 %
NYSE:GSK opened at $35.97 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.74. GSK has a one year low of $28.47 and a one year high of $46.97. The company has a market cap of $73.15 billion, a PE ratio of 4.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.68.
Institutional Trading of GSK
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in GSK during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. CX Institutional bought a new stake in GSK during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC increased its stake in GSK by 119.8% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 734 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new stake in GSK during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in GSK by 61.3% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 968 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.86% of the company’s stock.
About GSK
GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.
