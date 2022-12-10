GSK (NYSE:GSK) Upgraded by AlphaValue to “Buy”

GSK (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at AlphaValue to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

GSK has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of GSK from GBX 1,800 ($21.95) to GBX 1,450 ($17.68) in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of GSK from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of GSK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of GSK from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of GSK from GBX 1,650 ($20.12) to GBX 1,535 ($18.72) in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,583.57.

NYSE:GSK opened at $35.97 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.74. GSK has a one year low of $28.47 and a one year high of $46.97. The company has a market cap of $73.15 billion, a PE ratio of 4.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.68.

GSK ( NYSE:GSK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.19. GSK had a net margin of 37.88% and a return on equity of 32.18%. The business had revenue of $9.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.75 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that GSK will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in GSK during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. CX Institutional bought a new stake in GSK during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC increased its stake in GSK by 119.8% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 734 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new stake in GSK during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in GSK by 61.3% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 968 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.86% of the company’s stock.

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

