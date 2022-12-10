Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) Shares Purchased by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Get Rating) by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 338,198 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,383 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Guidewire Software were worth $24,009,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Guidewire Software by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,316,108 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $164,421,000 after purchasing an additional 140,725 shares in the last quarter. Route One Investment Company L.P. boosted its stake in Guidewire Software by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Route One Investment Company L.P. now owns 2,245,730 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $212,491,000 after purchasing an additional 286,750 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Guidewire Software by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,135,539 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $151,602,000 after purchasing an additional 398,155 shares in the last quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd boosted its stake in Guidewire Software by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 1,420,881 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $100,868,000 after purchasing an additional 44,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RGM Capital LLC boosted its stake in Guidewire Software by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 1,316,984 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $124,613,000 after purchasing an additional 204,957 shares in the last quarter. 99.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Guidewire Software stock opened at $62.96 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a PE ratio of -26.45 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.28. The company has a quick ratio of 3.71, a current ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.08 and a 12 month high of $115.78.

Guidewire Software ( NYSE:GWRE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 6th. The technology company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $244.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $229.63 million. Guidewire Software had a negative return on equity of 10.14% and a negative net margin of 23.57%. Guidewire Software’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post -1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Jeffrey Elliott Cooper sold 2,904 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.82, for a total transaction of $182,429.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 70,528 shares in the company, valued at $4,430,568.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Jeffrey Elliott Cooper sold 2,904 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.82, for a total transaction of $182,429.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 70,528 shares in the company, valued at $4,430,568.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider James Winston King sold 3,110 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.82, for a total value of $195,370.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 43,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,758,237.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 41,202 shares of company stock worth $2,588,310. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on GWRE shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Guidewire Software in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Guidewire Software from $99.00 to $81.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on Guidewire Software from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Guidewire Software from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Guidewire Software in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Guidewire Software currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.60.

Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty (P&C) insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite Cloud comprising PolicyCenter Cloud, BillingCenter Cloud, and ClaimCenter Cloud applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

