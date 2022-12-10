Head-To-Head Analysis: Velocity Acquisition (NASDAQ:VELO) versus Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS)

Velocity Acquisition (NASDAQ:VELO – Get Rating) and Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS – Get Rating) are both unclassified companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Velocity Acquisition and Vipshop’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Velocity Acquisition N/A N/A $10.20 million N/A N/A Vipshop $18.37 billion 0.48 $734.56 million $1.24 10.51

Vipshop has higher revenue and earnings than Velocity Acquisition.

Risk & Volatility

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Velocity Acquisition has a beta of 0.04, meaning that its stock price is 96% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vipshop has a beta of 0.6, meaning that its stock price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500.

73.6% of Velocity Acquisition shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.3% of Vipshop shares are owned by institutional investors. 20.0% of Velocity Acquisition shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 29.5% of Vipshop shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Velocity Acquisition and Vipshop’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Velocity Acquisition N/A -84.78% 4.01% Vipshop 5.13% 16.41% 9.38%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Velocity Acquisition and Vipshop, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Velocity Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A Vipshop 0 4 1 0 2.20

Vipshop has a consensus target price of $9.66, suggesting a potential downside of 25.84%. Given Vipshop’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Vipshop is more favorable than Velocity Acquisition.

Summary

Vipshop beats Velocity Acquisition on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Velocity Acquisition

Velocity Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in digital transformation businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Ridgefield, Connecticut.

About Vipshop

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates online platforms for various brands in the People's Republic of China. It operates in Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, and Others segments. The company offers women's apparel, such as casual wear, jeans, dresses, outerwear, lingerie, pajamas, and maternity clothes; men's apparel comprising casual and smart-casual T-shirts, polo shirts, jackets, pants, and underwear; and skin care and cosmetic products, including cleansers, lotions, face and body creams, face masks, sunscreen, foundations, lipsticks, eye shadows, and other cosmetics-related items. It also provides shoes and bags, which comprises casual and formal shoes, purses, satchels, luggage, duffel bags, and wallets; handbags; apparel, gears and accessories, furnishings and decor, toys, and games for boys, girls, infants, and toddlers; sportswear, sports gear, and footwear for various sporting activities; home furnishings, such as bed and bath products, home decor, kitchen and tabletop items, and home appliances; and consumer electronic products. In addition, the company offers food and snacks, beverages, fresh produce, and pet goods; beauty products; and internet finance services, including consumer and supplier financing, and microcredit. Vipshop Holdings Limited provides its branded products through its vip.com and vipshop.com online platforms, as well as through its internet website and cellular phone application. Further, it offers warehousing, logistics, product procurement, research and development, technology development, and consulting services; software development and information technology support solutions; and supply chain services. Vipshop Holdings Limited was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, the People's Republic of China.

