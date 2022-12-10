HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) Shares Sold by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas cut its stake in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Rating) by 20.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,295 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,497 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in HealthEquity were worth $816,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in HealthEquity during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $59,759,000. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in HealthEquity during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $6,515,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in HealthEquity during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,965,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in HealthEquity by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,589,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,378,000 after acquiring an additional 373,264 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in HealthEquity by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,423,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,488,000 after acquiring an additional 358,743 shares during the period. 99.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ HQY opened at $62.52 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a PE ratio of -89.31, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $68.66 and a 200 day moving average of $65.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 3.01. HealthEquity, Inc. has a one year low of $38.53 and a one year high of $79.20.

HealthEquity ( NASDAQ:HQY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 6th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.01). HealthEquity had a positive return on equity of 2.82% and a negative net margin of 7.07%. The business had revenue of $206.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $203.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that HealthEquity, Inc. will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of HealthEquity from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of HealthEquity from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of HealthEquity in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of HealthEquity from $104.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of HealthEquity from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, HealthEquity currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.14.

In other news, EVP Delano Ladd sold 5,897 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $442,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,810,325. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Larry L. Trittschuh sold 11,526 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $806,820.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,957,270. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Delano Ladd sold 5,897 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $442,275.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,810,325. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,648 shares of company stock valued at $3,355,690 over the last 90 days. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

