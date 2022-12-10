Hershey (NYSE:HSY) Stock Rating Upgraded by UBS Group

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The firm presently has a $269.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $244.00. UBS Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 13.61% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on HSY. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Hershey in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $235.00 target price on the stock. Erste Group Bank lowered Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. StockNews.com raised Hershey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th. BNP Paribas started coverage on Hershey in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $235.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cowen started coverage on Hershey in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $238.00 price objective for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $232.31.

Hershey Trading Down 1.9 %

NYSE:HSY opened at $236.77 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $229.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $223.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.45. Hershey has a 12 month low of $183.99 and a 12 month high of $242.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.56 billion, a PE ratio of 30.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.35.

Insider Transactions at Hershey

Hershey ( NYSE:HSY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.07. Hershey had a return on equity of 58.19% and a net margin of 15.69%. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Hershey will post 8.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Michele Buck sold 14,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.86, for a total transaction of $3,161,505.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 170,555 shares in the company, valued at $37,839,332.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Michele Buck sold 14,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.86, for a total transaction of $3,161,505.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 170,555 shares in the company, valued at $37,839,332.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Charles R. Raup sold 1,512 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.82, for a total value of $339,927.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,422,884.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 55,574 shares of company stock worth $12,446,698. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hershey

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Alliance bought a new stake in Hershey during the first quarter worth approximately $235,000. Brookstone Capital Management raised its holdings in Hershey by 14.2% during the second quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 9,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Hershey by 7.2% during the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 2,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Tradewinds LLC. bought a new stake in Hershey during the second quarter worth approximately $344,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Hershey by 40.7% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 45,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,790,000 after purchasing an additional 13,072 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.28% of the company’s stock.

About Hershey

(Get Rating)

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and protein bars.

See Also

