Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC (OTCMKTS:HKMPF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC (OTCMKTS:HKMPF – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $1,600.00.

Several research firms have weighed in on HKMPF. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on Hikma Pharmaceuticals from GBX 1,750 ($21.34) to GBX 1,400 ($17.07) in a report on Friday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Hikma Pharmaceuticals from GBX 1,900 ($23.17) to GBX 1,800 ($21.95) in a report on Monday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Hikma Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

OTCMKTS HKMPF opened at $18.23 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.88 and a 200-day moving average of $16.96. Hikma Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $13.76 and a 52-week high of $29.24.

About Hikma Pharmaceuticals

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC develops, manufactures, markets, and sells a range of generic, branded, and in-licensed pharmaceutical products. The company offers its products in solid, semi-solid, liquid, and injectable final dosage forms. It operates through three segments: Injectables, Generics, and Branded.

