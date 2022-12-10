HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) Price Target Lowered to $350.00 at Mizuho

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Mizuho from $390.00 to $350.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock. Mizuho’s price objective points to a potential upside of 20.12% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James cut their price objective on HubSpot from $440.00 to $360.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Oppenheimer downgraded HubSpot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $375.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. UBS Group cut their target price on HubSpot from $430.00 to $385.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Macquarie began coverage on HubSpot in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $355.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on HubSpot from $410.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $392.82.

Get HubSpot alerts:

HubSpot Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE HUBS opened at $291.38 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. HubSpot has a twelve month low of $245.03 and a twelve month high of $773.66. The company has a market cap of $14.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -122.43 and a beta of 1.57. The business’s fifty day moving average is $281.29 and its 200 day moving average is $306.69.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of HubSpot

In other news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.70, for a total value of $2,419,950.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 648,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $184,565,316. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders have sold 25,500 shares of company stock valued at $7,429,680 in the last ninety days. 5.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUBS. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP bought a new stake in HubSpot in the 3rd quarter valued at about $220,041,000. Durable Capital Partners LP bought a new stake in HubSpot in the 1st quarter valued at about $283,913,000. Tiger Global Management LLC bought a new stake in HubSpot in the 3rd quarter valued at about $160,530,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in HubSpot by 33.6% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,128,424 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $535,934,000 after buying an additional 284,039 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in HubSpot by 176.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 327,696 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $88,517,000 after purchasing an additional 208,992 shares in the last quarter. 91.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HubSpot Company Profile

(Get Rating)

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, knowledge base, commerce, conversation routing, video hosting, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for HubSpot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HubSpot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.