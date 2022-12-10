Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM – Get Rating) (TSE:HBM) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 55,890 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 1,475,044 shares.The stock last traded at $5.54 and had previously closed at $5.34.
Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$7.50 to C$7.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Hudbay Minerals from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Scotiabank restated a “sector outperform” rating on shares of Hudbay Minerals in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Barclays lowered shares of Hudbay Minerals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hudbay Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Hudbay Minerals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.83.
The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 18.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.49.
Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; silver/gold doré; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.
